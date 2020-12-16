Colonial Funeral Home
Melvin R. Sampson (82) of Wapato passed away at his home on Friday December 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Melvin was born April 20, 1938 to Alexander and Josephine (Atkins) Sampson. He served in the U.S. Army and in many capacities for the Yakama Nation. His full obituary is available at http://www.toppenishfunerals.com where you can leave your condolences for the family. Visitation will be at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home Wednesday December 16, 2020 (today) from 10-2. Graveside services will be at 11 AM Thursday at the Reservation Community Memorial Park west of Wapato. Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
