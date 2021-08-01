Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Melvin L. Oaks of Moxee passed away at the age of 90 on July 24, 2021, at Memorial Hospital. He was born April 19, 1931, in The Dalles, Oregon to Fred and Effie Oaks. He lived in The Dalles until he joined the Army in 1950 serving in Germany during the Korean War. Then in 1953 he left the Army and returned home where he met his wife to be Mary T. Wilhelm and they were married on January 30, 1956. Soon after Mel started working for Pacific Northwest Bell. In 1962 they moved to Seattle for a brief time supporting Mel’s occupational advancements with MA Bell before settling in Yakima in 1965.
Mel was a hard-working man and sometimes held down multiple jobs to provide for his large family. Despite working so much he always found time for his loved ones, taking them camping, fishing, and hunting. Always supporting his children in their athletic adventures by coaching T ball, baseball, supporting Davis High School basketball games and even joining booster clubs. After Mel’s retirement from the phone company in 1990, he and Mary traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Alaska in their RV. Mel loved fishing and went as often as he could even if it was just him and the dog. He was always ready to help anyone in need and was generous with his time whether it would be snow blowing every elderly person’s walkway in the neighborhood during the winter months or lending a helping hand to fix or repair almost anything. Mel and Mary raised their children in the Catholic faith and were still active members of St. Paul’s Parish until Mary passed away in 2016 after 60 years of marriage.
Melvin is survived by six children, Michael (Tracey) Oaks of Eden Utah, Steven Oaks Sr. of Yakima, John (Alana) Oaks of Selah, Mark (Tina) Oaks of Toppenish, James (Tami) Oaks of Grangeville, Idaho, Jennifer (Bryan) Ford of Moxee, and one sister, Lois (Pete) Richards of Oregon as well as 31 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary T. Oaks, daughter Mary L. Adam, son Daniel Oaks and two grandchildren, El Lena Louise Adam and Joshua James Oaks as well as three sisters, Pauline Oaks, Olivera Hall, and Donna Nicklin and one brother, Kenneth Oaks.
Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church in Yakima at 11:00 am. A private Inurnment will be held at St. Peters Cemetery in The Dalles, Oregon. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
