Melvin “Jay Bird” Morrow

On August 21, 2021, Melvin Jay Morrow (Jay Bird) passed away unexpectedly in Coulee Dam, Washington. He was 74 years old and full of life and adventure. Jay was a loving father to his three children: Crystal Morrow, Riker Morrow, and Lane Morrow. He was a proud grandfather of Jaden and Luke, a caring brother to Sheryl & Bill Hibbs and Sandy & Jon Schelert, and a beloved uncle and cousin to many, including his best friends, Randy & Kathy Willet. He was preceded in death by his parents John Leaman Morrow and Donavie Morrow. Jay was born May 25, 1947, in Yakima, Washington. He attended Toppenish High School with the intentions to graduate with the class of 1965. Jay Bird took another route in life, however, enlisting in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 to defend our country in Vietnam. He enrolled under the Buddy System with his dear friend Franky Johnson. Jay was enlisted in the Navy for six years and was honorably discharged as a Boiler Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class in 1971. Later in life he received his G.E.D. to attend Perry Technical Institute and became an expert in the telecom industry spending much of his career as a CO tech for Sprint Telecom. He was passionate about his work and talked fondly about his travels across the states when he wasn’t working alongside his father, Leaman Morrow, on the family farm. Jay was a true cowboy and spent most of his free time outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family. In his later days he became a skilled smoker of the many fish he caught on the Columbia River. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
At this time the celebration of life has been postponed for a safer date when everyone can gather. Instead, we ask that you take this time to celebrate with your loved ones outdoors. As you do this, keep Jay Bird in your thoughts as you enjoy Mother Nature like he would.
