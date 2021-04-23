Melvin J. Jaramillo Jr.

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Melvin was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle. He was a man of his own makings he lived to enjoy life! He was a man whom loved to rock out there wasn’t a time he wasn’t listening to his classic rock. Melvin enjoyed activities such as mechanical work on his cars, playing pool and hanging out with his Bros, he loved going to sporting events and his nieces and nephew, he enjoyed drawing for his daughter and grandchildren, he really loved going to drag races the sound of the engine would give him great joy. Melvin accomplished things such as graduating high school, then going to vocational school to be a mechanic, and worked various places of work. One of his favorite places of employment was at Yakama Forest Products. He is survived by his daughter Trisha, his son Brandon, his mother Audrey, his sister Luwana, brothers Arthur, Gerald, Harrison, Ed, Chuck, and his nephews Noah and Clayton, nieces Lillian, Lois, Isabella, and Lilah, his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his late father Melvin Sr., his brother Leon, and one grandchild. Arrangements are as follows: we will be dressing him Friday April 23rd, 2021 10 am at the Wapato Valley Hills Funeral Home, straight from there to the Union Gap Cemetery next to his brother Leon is where he will be laid to rest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In