Melvin Heilman, 80, of Toppenish passed away, Wednesday June 24, 2020 from complications following a stroke. He was born May 8, 1940 in Wapato, WA to Martin and Caroline (Schmidt) Heilman. Mel completed the 8th grade and began farming with his dad. In 1970 he acquired his own place. He farmed there until our dad passed in 1988, then helped farm dad’s acreage and dropped the 80 he was farming.
He raised sweet corn for Del Monte and wheat. He loved farming and visiting with other farmers as well. If you knew Mel, you would know he liked his John Deere tractors and other J.D. equipment, nothing but the best. In 2008, he leased out his farm and worked in grape harvest and hay until recently. He enjoyed collecting his John Deere toy tractors, his Schwans vanilla ice cream and Hershey’s chocolates, visiting with his neighbor Mike, and teasing his nieces and nephews.
The family misses him very much, but we know he’s in a better place. He is survived by four sisters, Marjorie Gregson, Yakima, Mary Derrey, Yakima, Geraldine and her husband, Jim Hinchey, Zillah and Patricia and her husband Tom Stegeman, Toppenish; one brother, Ray and wife, Barbara Heilman, Harrah, and many nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Caroline Heilman, his sister, Josephine Shields, and brothers-in-law, Francis Shields, Lew Derrey, and Don Gregson.
The family would like to thank Toppenish Nursing and Rehab and the staff for their excellent care, and owners of Just Like Home in Sunnyside for making Mel feel like one of their family, and the good care he received the year he was there.
Visitation will be held at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11 AM to 3 PM, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery Pavilion on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 AM. Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
