Melvin C. Seibel

Melvin (Mel) Conrad Seibel, a long-time resident of Juneau, Alaska, passed away peacefully at home, July 28, 2021, at the age of 83, with his family by his side. He was born in July of 1938 to Conrad and Hilda Seibel in Yakima, Washington. Along with a sister and three brothers, Mel grew up on farms and orchards in the Yakima Valley.
Following graduation from Wapato High School in 1956, Mel attended college, graduating from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, in 1960, and from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1962. He did further graduate work at Iowa State University in 1968.
After working two summers for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on the Kuskokwim River, he became employed full-time as a biometrician, assigned primarily to Bristol Bay sockeye salmon management and research programs. Mel retired from ADF&G in 1995. His most recent work with the department was on Southeast Alaska salmon and the U.S./Canada Salmon Treaty.
In 1965, Mel married Carla Bertholl of Juneau. Apart from four years while they operated family orchards in the Yakima Valley, the couple made their home in Juneau.
From his first trip to Alaska in the fall of 1960, Mel was infatuated by Alaska’s grand scenery and magnificent fish and wildlife resources. He always considered himself extremely lucky to have been employed by ADF&G, which gave him the opportunity to travel to many parts of the state and contribute to the conservation and management of Alaska’s resources. He also valued his many close friends and associates at ADF&G. His favorite times were spent hunting, fishing, hiking, and enjoying Alaska’s scenery and wildlife with family and friends.
Mel is survived by his wife, Carla; daughter Kelley Alexander of East Wakefield, NH; son Travis, daughter-in-law Darcie, and grandsons Colby Seibel and Bryce Davies-Brown of Juneau; sister Joyce Suelzle of Portland, OR; brothers, Raymond of Yakima, WA, and Conrad of Eagle, ID; and sister-in-law Judy Green Seibel of Anchorage.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Catherine Peimann for her compassionate and loving care, and to Eddie Thran, in particular, with Hospice and Home Care of Juneau.
The family can be reached at 15825 Glacier Highway, Juneau, AK 99801. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Juneau, 1803 Glacier Hwy., Juneau, AK 99801 or to a favorite charity.
At Mel’s request, there will be no funeral services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In