Melvin A. Russell

April 25, 1936 - September 16, 2021
Loving husband to Jackie and father to Melvin, Katherine and Cindy.
He was born in Altoona, Kansas to Argyle and Katherine Russell, Mel was the firstborn son of 8 children. The Russell family moved from Kansas to Walla Walla when Mel was around 8 years of age. At 17 he joined the Army for 3 years in service to his country during the Korean conflict. In 1964 Mel married the love of his life Jackie David of White Swan, and together they made their home in Yakima.
Mel was a genuine “Jack Of All Trades” which was reflected in the jobs that he held: Railroad Bridge Maintenance, Trucker, Pet Shop Owner, Hertz Driver, Costco, Guest Preacher, and Church Song Leader for Summit View Church of Christ.
Mel possessed a wonderful sense of humor, loving to laugh, tease children, family and friends. He had a generous spirit. His children remember having to check their cars and cupboards after visits because Dad always left a little money hidden somewhere. He loved people and served them unreservedly. Mel was always alert to the needs of others.
In addition to his parents, Mel was preceded in death by five siblings. He is survived by his loving wife Jackie and children Mel, Katherine, Cindy and spouses, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and 2 brothers.
Memorial gifts can be given to Alzheimer Research or Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A Funeral service will be held at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave., Yakima at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 followed by a committal service at 3:00 p.m. at Terrace Heights Memorial Park with military honors.
