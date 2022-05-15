Melissa Darlene McCoy

February 23, 1961 - May 9, 2022

Melissa’s parents were Harriett Stagner & Robert McCoy. Melissa is survived by her boyfriend Ralph Rodriguez, and her two children, Andrea Cecille McCoy & Brandon Skye Stanton.

Her three grandchildren were Izabella Skye McCoy, Brandon Skye Stanton II, and Cecil Dominick Stanton-Werchie.

Melissa’s siblings were Melody Lebeau, Merri Johann, Marcy Watkins, Matthew McCoy, and Leslie Rendon.

She was loved and will be missed by all.

