Melissa Darlene McCoy

February 23, 1961 - May 9, 2022
Melissa’s parents were Harriett Stagner & Robert McCoy. Melissa is survived by her boyfriend Ralph Rodriguez, and her two children, Andrea Cecille McCoy & Brandon Skye Stanton.
Her three grandchildren were Izabella Skye McCoy, Brandon Skye Stanton II, and Cecil Dominick Stanton-Werchie.
Melissa’s siblings were Melody Lebeau, Merri Johann, Marcy Watkins, Matthew McCoy, and Leslie Rendon.
She was loved and will be missed by all.
