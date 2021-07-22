Valley Hills Funeral Home
Melissa Ann Russell, 41, passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2021, at Yakima Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1979, in Yakima, the daughter of Kevin W. And Patricia A. Russell.
Melissa graduated from Eagle High School class of 1998. She earned her Associate’s Degree at Everest College in 2011.
Melissa married Gerald Hastings.
Melissa was a licensed massage therapist.
Melissa attended the Zillah Christian Worship Center. She was a born again Christian and avid follower of Jesus Christ, she was prominent within the word of God and was always there for anyone who needed help.
She enjoyed camping, riding horses, drawing and being with family.
Survivors: (son) Austin W. Russell of Moxee, (son) Joseph A. Russell of Zillah, (daughter) Karen S. L. Russell & (granddaughter) Octavia R. Russell of Kansas City Missouri, (mother and father) Kevin and Patty Russell of Zillah, (brother) John Russell (Teresa) of Sunnyside, (brother) Matthew Russell (Sandy) of Richland, (sister) Sarah Sander (Evan) of Zillah, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her grandparents and her niece Kaylee Sander. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Christian Worship Center in Zillah at 1 pm.
The family would like to thank Jodi Gonzales for the years of comfortable care for Melissa at cozy house in Yakima and Valley Hills Funeral Home for all their service and help during this troubling time. Please visit valleyhillsfh.com to share a condolence with the family.
