Melford G. Hall (Manny) was born on August 24th, 1938 to George Hall and Marie St. Germain in St. John, No. Dak. He was raised and attended school in St. John. Manny passed away on April 14th, 2021. Manny enlisted in the Army in 1958 at the age of 20 years old. While in the army he served in Japan for a year and was in the reserves until 1964. On March 30th, 1963 he married Ella J. Breland, and together they raised 4 sons. In 1967 Manny joined the police force in Belcourt, No. Dak. on the turtle mt. Indian reservation, in 1971 he transferred to fort berthold reservation until 1974 he transferred back to the turtle mts. until 1976 then transferred to Quinalt ind res. in Hoquiam, Wa. In 1978 he was transferred to the Yakama Indian Reservation as their new criminal investigator and retired in 1989. He then joined the wa. school district and worked 10 years and retired in 1999. Manny was a member of the fraternal order of eagles and volunteered many hours of his time to the community of Toppenish. Manny was very well known and very well liked in the Toppenish area, he served with the eagles from 1978 to 2017. Melford is survived by his wife of 58 years Ella and 5 children, Diane (Dennis) of Belcout, No. Dak., his son David of Toppenish, his son Lester (Jennifer) of Plummer, Idaho, his son Russell (Vickie) of Benton City, Wa. and his son Lee (Sophie) of Toppenish, Wa. He had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Manny will have a memorial service and be buried at St. John family plot in late June. I would like to take this time to thank everyone for their wonderful cards and kind words at this difficult time.
