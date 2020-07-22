Melecio Escobedo-Ledezma, 64, of Wapato, WA has passed away on June 24, 2020.
Melecio was born to Teodoro Escobedo and Micaela C Ledezma in Jalisco, Mexico on February 12, 1956 and brought up in Washington by Mary Flores of Wapato.
Melecio spent his life in Washington doing agricultural work. He was an avid pool player who played in many tournaments throughout his years and always greeted his friends with a smile and a handshake. He enjoyed taking walks in the mornings and talking on the phone with his brothers. He also enjoyed long drives, cooking, singing and playing guitar. He started on a coin collection and spent a lot of his time on YouTube searching Bible verses as he was an avid follower of God and knew a lot about the Bible. His wish is to plant his garden in heaven and share it with Jesus. He is a hard working man who will be missed tremendously.
Melecio is survived by his 7 brothers, Francisco Escobedo, Armando Escobedo, Ines Escobedo, Magdaleno Escobedo, Jose Escobedo, Jesus Escobedo, and Manuel Escobedo; 2 sisters, Micaela Escobedo, and Rogelia Escobedo; daughter Mari-Crus Escobedo and her mother Darcy Stahi; many nieces and nephews, and his closest friend Mary Lou Espinoza.
The family would like to thank anyone who donated and reached out during this time of bereavement. A memorial will be held in Wapato for Melecio at a later date that is to be decided so that everyone has a chance to pay respects and celebrate his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In