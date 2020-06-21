Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Melba (White) Tomchick, 87, of Selah passed away on June 9, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. She was born in El Dorado Springs, Missouri on December 16, 1932 to Frank and Sibyl (Flood) Lindsey.
Melba grew up in Summers, Montana on the shores of Flathead Lake. They moved to Kittitas, Washington in search of work and a warmer climate. Melba graduated in 1950 from Kittitas High School where she was a cheerleader for the Kittitas Coyotes. After graduating she took her first job at JC Penney in Ellensburg. She met Harry White and they were married in 1952. They resided in Quincy, Washington until his death in 1963. Melba then moved to Ellensburg and worked for the City of Ellensburg. She later met Gene Tomchick and they were married in 1968 until his death in 1996. Melba also worked for the Bon Marche (Macy’s) and finished her working career at the Yakima Elks Golf Course in Selah.
Melba enjoyed rafting the Yakima River with family and friends, camping and dancing. Her legacy was strength, courage, and unconditional love for her family.
Melba is survived by her sister Kay Page (Mike), son Dave White (Kim), daughter Tracy White, daughter-in-law Cindy Sturgen, grandchildren: Brian, Jenna, Stacey, Amy, Jennifer and Brad; seven great-grandchildren and extended family Bill and Lori Simmonson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Harry White and Gene Tomchick, son Douglas White, sisters Frankie and Rae.
The family would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow for their care for Melba.
No services will be held at this time due to current circumstances. A service for family and friends will be held in the future.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
