“I was born on Friday the thirteenth, I was married on Friday the thirteenth, and I’ll die on Friday the thirteenth.”
Melba Louise (Rademacher) Strand, age 83, missed the third step of her prophecy by only eight days, having departed this world on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
No doubt, she is presently searching for the next heavenly estate sale or antique show.
Melba was born on November 13, 1936, the sixth of seven children to Herbert Smith Rademacher and Thelma Catherine (Nelson) Rademacher in Tieton, Washington.
She attended all schools in Tieton, graduating with the Highland High School class of 1955, and rounding out her higher education at the University of Washington by attaining her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing in 1959 and her Master’s Degree in psychiatric nursing in 1963.
Her early employment experience in hospitals as a supervisor or director of nursing and in schools as a nurse instructor or research instructor included such diverse locations as Seattle; Prosser; Columbus, Georgia; Medical Lake and Berkeley, California.
In 1965 Melba decided that she wanted to see more of the world she lived in, and she accepted a position as a Nurse Officer with the American President Ship Lines. She provided medical, surgical, psychological, and nursing care to passengers and crew aboard a luxury cruise liner.
Her travels took her to Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippine Islands. Those adventures whetted her appetite for world travel, and in the ensuing years they resulted in trips to Europe, Africa, Australia, Canada and Mexico.
In 1971 she joined the staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital as a Nursing Administration Consultant. She remained there for almost three years until all projects were completed, which included writing philosophies, objectives, and procedures, as well as drafting the personnel policy manual. Further, she reorganized Central Supply, taught communication skills/group dynamics for in-service education and served on the planning board for renovation of the hospital.
For ten years Melba was the Director of Blood Services at the American Red Cross in Yakima, overseeing blood collection and compliance with all regulations and directives for fourteen counties. During that time, she was a member of a national task force that developed standards for quality assurance and control for the 56 U. S. Red Cross Blood Centers. And she was acting manager of the chapter for several months.
In 1988 Melba started her tenure with the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) with the state of Washington as an Institutional Nursing Consultant. She inspected long-term care facilities and subsequently, patient care. She remained with DSHS until her retirement.
During her working career she maintained memberships in numerous clubs and organizations, always providing dedication and quality of work for any tasks she performed. Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon her, two will exemplify her commitment.
In 1968 the American Business Women’s Association presented Melba with a national citation for her work in the organization. The local chapter had previously named her Woman of the Year.
During the twentieth annual Merrill Scott Symposium in 2005, she was presented the James Oldham Award by the Chemical Dependency Treatment Providers Alliance for her work with the Sundown M Ranch. She had provided twenty years of service as a board member, two years of which were as the board’s president in 2002 and 2003.
As a recipient of the award, Melba joined such luminaries as State Senator, Alex Deccio; Federal Magistrate, James Hovis and Judges, George Mullins, Ray Munson and Robert Hackett.
In 1966 Melba married Adolph Strand, a long-established, retired, Tieton orchardist. Together they made their home in Tieton on the original Strand property, where they frequently entertained guests with lavish dinners; they also hosted large, extended-family gatherings for special events, such as homecomings of far away relatives.
The two often traveled to gambling casinos in Reno, Nevada and other cities, until the poor health of Mr. Strand curtailed their travels. However, their entertaining at home continued until he passed away in 1978.
Friends and family will attest to Melba’s high level of energy, as she flitted about to luncheons with friends, to club or board meetings or to family gatherings. They considered her a “fun person” who was always up and who really appreciated a good joke, especially one that she was telling on herself.
Besides career and family, Melba’s interests were needlepoint, cooking, gardening and antiquing. Notice of an estate sale or of an antique show would have precedence over many other things. She was an avid collector of art glass and antiques and her knowledge of the subjects was vast.
Numerous trips across the nation, many with her sister, Sharon, would include tours of palatial estates, historical sites and always stops at antique shops, auctions, and sales.
Her generosity was legion. She was always willing to help those less fortunate than she was. She remembered birthdays and special occasions. Having no children herself, she considered her many nephews and nieces her children. All will miss their Aunt Melba, or Auntie Melba, or Melba Lou.
Melba is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and four siblings: sister, Jean Gilbertson (Larry), Spokane, Washington; sister, Helen Bator (Ed), Moses Lake, Washington; brother, Peter Rademacher (Margaret), Medina, Ohio; and brother, John Rademacher (Margo), Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her sister Mary Brown (Perry), Lopez Island, Washington and her sister Sharon Brown (Preston), Yakima, Washington.
Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:30-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Due to COVID 19, a PRIVATE family Funeral Service will also be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 am. The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Melba’s obituary on our website, www.shawandsons.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared. The family welcomes you to attend the following Graveside Service at 11:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sundown M Ranch and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901).
