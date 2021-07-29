Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Maynard “Archi” Tucker was born April 7th, 1956 in Oakland, California, to Maynard G and Naomi C Tucker. He passed away in Cowiche, July 23rd, 2021 to be with our Lord and his parents in Heaven.
Archi was a graduate of Highland High School in 1974. After graduation, he left for service in the US Navy, and was trained as a Medical Laboratory Technician due to his excellent scores in the Navy medical schools.
He served on many of the Navy hospital bases in the US, before he was assigned to the USS John F Kennedy, an aircraft carrier, for two tours, where he saw military action in Operation Desert Storm. While on board he experienced his first fighter jet flight, as he was launched off the ship and flown to be present for the birth of his daughter. He served for 18 years before retiring from the Navy.
Archi relocated with his family to Cowiche, where he began work at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (later Regence) in the Emergency Room Laboratory, and later Toppenish and Ellensburg Hospitals, before retiring in January 2021.
Archi is survived by his children, Katie Tucker Stepanovich (Russ), Andrea (Andi) Tucker and Elijah (Eli) Tucker; siblings Bill (Jean), Barry and Beth; his grandchildren, Orion, Isabella (Mr. Bella), Lily (Mr. Lily), and Mason; his nieces and nephews; his aunt Carolyn Park; and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 31st, at his favorite place (his front yard), beginning at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
