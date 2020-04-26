Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Born in Belle Rose, LA on March 11th, 1921. Parents Sam Canova and Mary Russo Canova, who were born in Sicily, Italy.
Judy grew up in New Orleans and had most of her education there. She attended St. Vincent’s Institute and was valedictorian of her high school class. After graduation from high school she attended Hotel Dieu School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Later enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, after the attack on Pearl Harbor leading to World War II. She was assigned to the La Guarde Hospital in New Orleans for one year and than assigned to the 7th Field Hospital for overseas duty for two years. Tour of duty included being stationed in Northern Ireland for one year, where the troops were trained in preparation for D-Day, the Invasion of Normandy. Her hospital unit followed the troops and set up a complete hospital in tents. The tour of duty included Southern Wales, England, France, Belgium and Germany.
When V-E Day was declared the 7th, Field Hospital ended up in Pilzen, Czechoslavakia.
In Ireland, she met her future husband Robert Weaver and they were married in St. Bartholomew’s Cathedral in Pilzen on June 2nd, 1945. They returned to Yakima where Bob was born and raised.
Yakima has been her home since then.
Judy worked for the West Valley School District on their Special Reading Program for 20 years. She also volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank and also Respite Care for the Handicapped. Always a member of St. Paul’s Cathedral – Judy’s faith was strong and very big part of her life.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Bob in 1990, her beloved son Dennis in 2012, her sister Lucy Bullard in 2017, as well as her parents – Mary Russo Canova in 1990 and Sam Canova in 1992.
She is survived by her son, Gary Weaver of La Pine, Oregon and her daughters Carol “Carolee” Weaver of Seattle, WA, and Judith Wert of Battle Ground, WA; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, whom she adored, and three Boston Terrier grand dogs.
Judy loved life – she enjoyed exercise and reading. Judy was proud to have lived a long and healthy life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well. She always saw the good in everyone, and willing to lend a helping hand.
Judy will be very much missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to St Paul’s Cathedral, which was dear to her heart.
Judy will be laid to rest in Tahoma Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of her life at St. Paul’s Cathedral is planned for a later date for all family and friends.
