Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On Tuesday, January 18th, 2021 Maxine Pettijohn of Yakima passed away peacefully in her home at 101 years old. Maxine was born September 28th, 1920, in Litchfield, Illinois to Max and Irma Titcomb.
On January 2nd, 1939, Maxine married the love of her life, Carl A. Pettijohn. Together they had two sons, Carl Gary and Ken. She was a devoted wife and loving mother.
Through the years Maxine was a hard worker, raised her family and was the queen of the kitchen! She was best known for her delicious pies.
She loved her family and would welcome anybody in with open arms. She showed love even if she barely knew you. Maxine would give you the shirt off her back if it was the last thing she had. If you knew her, you could agree that she was one of the strongest and most loving women you ever met.
The family is thankful that Maxine was able to peacefully join our Heavenly Father without undergoing any pain or suffering. She lived a long and happy life to 101 years old. We are very blessed to have had all the time and cherished memories with her.
Maxine is survived by two sisters, sons, Carl G. (Rene) Pettijohn, and Ken (Deena) Pettijohn, grandchildren, Scott, Shawn, Tracie, Ryan and Julian, 14 great-grandchildren, along with a special mention to Maxine’s great-granddaughter Andrea Pettijohn, who she raised as her own for 27 years, eight great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others who loved her as their own.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Pettijohn, her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 26th from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Wiley Union Church on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wiley Union Church and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in