Maxine L. Laton,92, passed away October 6, 2021, at Willow Springs Care in Yakima, WA. Maxine was born in Eureka Springs, Arkansas on March 28, 1929, to Eldon and Opal David. She was the eldest of five daughters.
Maxine was a member of Christian Life Center for many years. Her faith was very important to her. She retired from American Excelsior. After retirement, she volunteered as a Foster Grandparent at John Campbell School for a number of years.
Maxine is survived by three sons, Cecil Twitty, Elton (Doris) Twitty and Eddie Laton, one daughter, Darlene Twitty, 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Pansy Attwood, Ellie Taylor, and Pat (Dale) Stewart, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, son Jerry Twitty, infant daughter Lenda and sister Nina Allen.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 12th from 12-5 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane). Funeral service will take place Wednesday, October 13th at Valley Hills starting at 1 pm with burial to follow at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
