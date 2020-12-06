Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Maxine Carol Bissell, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep, Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 105.
She was born June 23, 1915, in Lewiston, ID, the third and youngest daughter of Ferdinand and Minnie (Siefert) Zabel. She married the love of her life, John H. Bissell, on November 24, 1939. They lived their early married life in various cities throughout the Pacific Northwest as John’s career with Mobil Oil Corp. required. Their daughter, Lynda Carol, was born in 1942 in Seattle and son John (Sam) was also born in Seattle in 1945. They moved to Yakima, a town they came to love, in 1950 and lived in Yakima the rest of their lives. In 1953, they purchased the Yakima Mobil Oil Distributorship.
Maxine was instrumental in organizing and forming the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society and went on to become President of the Washington State Genealogical Society. Genealogy was her lifelong passion and she traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe researching family trees. She was also a long-time member of the Yakima Women’s Century club and a devoted member of PEO.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Onie Funk and Ella Bullpit, her husband, John and her daughter, Lynda. She is survived by her son John (Camille), granddaughter Stephanie (Randy) Leonard, grandson Gregory Cobb (Christina), great-grandchildren Beth, Colleen, Amy, Alex, and Jack, and great-great-granddaughter, Ella.
Your life was well lived, Maxine. May you rest in peace.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In