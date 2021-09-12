Maxine Brooks

November 13, 1928 - September 1, 2021
Maxine passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2021. She was 92 years old. She was born the sixth of eight girls to Sherod and Beatrice (Bundy) Rayhill. Can you imagine raising eight girls? She grew up on family farms in Richland and Benton City, Washington and graduated from Benton City High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brooks, who passed in 2011 at the age of 87. They were married in Richland, WA in November 1946 shortly after WWII and were married for 64 years. The young family moved from Richland to Yakima in 1957 and Don and Maxine lived in the Yakima area the rest of their lives. They enjoyed dancing (the two of them could really cut a rug), camping, fishing and Seattle professional sports games.
Maxine was known for her kidding around and was known to friends and siblings as “Crazy Macky.”
She is survived by her four children, Paula of Lynwood, WA, Craig (Irene) of Redmond, OR, Annette of Rio Rancho, NM and Kevin (Pam) of Tieton, WA. Maxine also has four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Shaw and Sons is in charge of cremation arrangements. At present, there will be no funeral or services.
