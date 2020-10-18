Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Maxine A. (Elliott) Tatro of Yakima, WA lived 90 glorious years and passed peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center. Maxine was born on July 30, 1930 in Petersburg, Nebraska to Ben and Martha Elliott.
Her family moved to Seattle, Washington where Maxine attended junior high, before moving with her family to Yakima, Washington. Maxine finished her education at Yakima High; after graduation Maxine met a handsome young man by the name of Earl Tatro at the local skating rink in Union Gap. A romance blossomed and they were married on Valentine’s day in 1949. The most important things in her life were family, Christmas, and gardening. She enjoyed “BINGO” and casino gambling, at which she always stated, “She’s the luckiest one there is!” Maxine was and excellent homemaker, and worked a variety of jobs over the years, including the local warehouses and Snokist Cannery. Maxine and Earl were members of the Silver Knights Motorcycle Club. Maxine owned her own triumph motorcycle and they road many miles together. Maxine and Earl’s home quickly became the family hub, hosting many parties and get-togethers over the years.
Maxine’s baking was unparalleled, she began making and selling cakes out of her home over 50 years ago. Her business took off in popularity. She had such a talent and passion for baking all occasion cakes, including beautiful wedding cakes, and made thousands of customers and family so happy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren fondly called her “Grandma Cakes.”
Through the years, Maxine’s deep love for her family and strength resonated clearly to others. She shined brightly at her annual Christmas Eve party, where many family traditions were shared year after year one of which her favorite being; anyone under the age of 13 had to sing a song of choice before opening their gift from grandma and grandpa. It was always quite entertaining for all of those present and for grandma to enjoy.
Maxine will always be remembered for her cakes, her humor, smile, and laughter with a happy-go-lucky attitude. We will miss our wonderful Maxine beyond understanding, but we know she is now reunited with beloved family members.
Maxine is survived by her children, Jerry (Terry) Tatro, Ronnie (Lisa) Tatro and Connie (Mike) Falon all of Yakima and son in-law Gerry Miller of Renton. She is survived by 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, family and one sister in-law, Rose Tatro. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Tatro of 52 years, son Larry Tatro, daughter Teresa (Charpentier-Tatro) Miller, parents Ben and Martha Elliott, brothers Joseph and Lester Elliott, and three sisters, Adeline Craw, Anna Mae Brownen and Eva Lane.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936) from 2:00 to 7:00 PM for those who would like to view. Graveside Services will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at West Hills Memorial Park (11800 Douglas Rd., Yakima, WA 98908). Reception to follow at the Wiley City Rodeo Grounds (Blue Barn), 3112 South Wiley Rd., Yakima, WA 98903. Donations can be made in honor of Maxine’s memory to St. Joe’s Bingo, Camp Prime Time, West Valley Fair or the charity of your choice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
