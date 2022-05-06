Valley Hills Funeral Home
Maximo “Max” Ramirez Jr., 56, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday April 27, 2022, of medical complications. He was born in Sunnyside, WA to his parents Margarita and Maximo Ramirez Sr. He is survived by his two sons, Brandon of Grandview, and Maximo Jr. III of Yakima, his only daughter Daisy Ramirez of Sunnyside, two grandsons, Micheal and Eric of Grandview, his mother & father Margarita & Maximo Sr. of Sunnyside, his only brother Isaias Ramirez and wife Alejandra Ramirez of Yakima, his three sisters, Susie Ramirez of Sunnyside, Marylou Pina and husband Damian Pina of Sunnyside, and Marisol Flores and husband Horacio Flores of Marysville, fifteen nieces and nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Max took great pride in a good day’s work, and in all his years, he never took one sick day. Throughout his long career, he forged many friendships that lasted a lifetime. Max was a devoted father, loving son, respected brother, and trusting friend. He was an avid fisherman and loved any reason to spend a day out on the water fishing. He didn’t care if it was him and friends or him and his Primos or a day out with his daughter and nephews. Max impacted all of our lives one way or another, he is one soul that we will never forget and he will always be loved and missed deeply.
The Viewing hours are Friday at 1 p.m. at the Valley Hills Funeral Home, and the Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Washington, on Friday at 2:00 p.m. There will be a reception following from 3:00 p.m - 5:00 p.m at Valley Hills Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in