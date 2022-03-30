October 15, 1945 - March 22, 2022
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, our beloved husband, father, and brother passed away. He was also a much-loved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He was easily remembered and recognized because he always wore a cowboy hat and boots, and for his easy smile as well as his helpful and friendly manner.
He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Maria (Orie) Aguilar, and his children: Victoria (Keith), Max (Shelley), Rick (Julie), Diana (John), Ray (Lori), Reuben (Lisa), and Robert (Deb). He is also survived by brothers Jess (Lenore), Joe (Kathy), Charlie, and Juan (Christina) and sister, Esmeralda (Israel), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and for the memories we created. He will be remembered with much love and fondness and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Matilda, father Maximo, Sr., and sister, Olivia.
To honor his wishes, a service will not be held. In lieu of a service, the family recommends a donation in his memory to the American Lung Association, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Wounded Warriors Project, or to your favorite charity. A few paragraphs cannot sum up a person’s life, the family offers this poem as the best tribute and remembrance of our beloved husband, father, and brother, Maximo Aguilar, Jr.
You can shed tears that he is gone, or you can smile because he has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he’ll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all he’s left. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see him, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember him only that he is gone, or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back. Or you can do what he’d want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.--David Harkins
