Maximina Gutierrez, 88, of Moxee, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Maximina was born June 8, 1932 in Agua Caliente, Jalisco, Mexico to Lorenzo Aranda and Concepcion Ramirez.
Maximina and her deceased husband, Jose M. Gutierrez, married on April 27, 1947 in Jalisco, Mexico. To Maximina and Jose were born 11 children, Narciso and wife Lidia Gutierrez of Moxee, WA, Carolina and husband Cruz Haro of Gonzalez, CA, Victoria and husband Joel Ibarra of LaPaz, Baja, CA, Alicia and husband Jose Mendoza of San Diego, CA, Joe Jr. and wife Carrie Gutierrez of Moxee, WA, Rosa and husband Rafael Preciado of Moxee, WA, Beto and wife Martha Gutierrez of Moxee, WA, Mike Gutierrez of Moxee, WA, Gloria and husband Bill Shubart of Terrace Heights, WA, Ruben Gutierrez of Moxee, WA, and Carol Gutierrez of Los Angeles, CA. From their 11 children, 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren were born.
Maximina arrived in Washington State in 1964. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother dedicated to her family. She enjoyed being with her family, cooking and going to the casino.
A Vigil will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 20 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (201 N. Iler St., Moxee, WA 98936) with a Graveside Service to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
