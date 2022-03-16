Smith Funeral Home
Max R. Milton, 72, died on March 10, 2022 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 13, 1949 in Chelan, Washington, son of Robert H. and Violet V. (McAuley) Milton.
Max graduated from Wenatchee high school, class of 1967. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Parks and Recreation Administration from Eastern Washington University. He worked many different jobs throughout his life, with his favorite being a maintenance man.
Max married the love of his life, Mary on September 10, 1977. He was most proud of his marriage and children.
Max was a member of the Satus Low Lander Muzzle Loading Club. He enjoyed gardening, drawing, cooking, music, visiting the beach, watching his grandkids and being with family.
Max was feisty, fun-loving, and family oriented. He loved to joke and laugh. Max was always willing to help others. He was loved by so many.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Violet Milton, his brother Ron Milton, and his grandson Ethan Wells.
Max is survived by his wife, Mary Milton; siblings: Bob Milton (Sherry), Cindi Downey (Brian), Jody Milton (Lori); daughters: Serena Wells (Kaylon), Darci Milton (Kris), and Mackenzie Perrault (Trevor); and grandchildren: Aiden, Mia, Lily, Audrey, and Cooper. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He is greatly missed by all who knew him.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday March 19 at 1l:00 a.m. at the Zillah Mountain View Fellowship Church. Those wishing to sign Maxey’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in