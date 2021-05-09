Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On April 27, 2021, we lost our rock and our glue. Mavis was the rock that we all leaned on, and she was the glue that held us all together.
Her kids all agree, she was the best mother there ever was, and she was hands down the best wife there ever was. And no one was a better grandmother. Her life was her family.
Mavis passed peacefully at home after a selflessly lived life on earth, surrounded by love, while her niece Pat read Psalm 23, to join her son Tom and sister Jean in her new life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The Lord’s Prayer was recited as Mavis smiled ever so slightly and took her final breath.
Mavis leaves behind her husband Dan, three weeks shy of their 70th wedding anniversary; children Trudy (Seattle), Tara (Roger, Yakima), Don (Shirley, San Diego), and Ken (Paul, Seattle); her grandbabies Nicole (Hawaii) and Danny (San Diego); siblings Ray (Ardy, Snohomish), Paul (Federal Way), Elva (Wenatchee); and numerous, extremely loved, extended family.
We all would like to extend our gratitude to Memorial Hospice for all of the love and care they gave us, especially Jolene Ringer. Everyone was so very caring and helpful, and we want them each to know how much we appreciate everything they did not only for Mavis, but for us as a family.
“Greater is He who is in you, than he who is in the world.” 1 John 4:4
