On December 12, 2021 Maurice Lee Polk Sr. “Shook -Sha” was called home peacefully at Cottage In The Meadow in Yakima, WA. He was born August 16, 1984 at 9:58 am in Yakima. He was baby B, of a set of twin boys to the late Michael A. Polk and Cris Polk. Older siblings Julia Polk, Swan Polk, and Sequia Polk.
Maurice, “Mo,” attended Wapato public school K-8. He attended Flandriau Indian School (S. Dakota) graduating with the class of 2003, where he made lifelong brothers and sisters from numerous tribes. Maurice was a lifetime member of Wapato Longhouse and he enjoyed making dreamcatchers, cheering on the Seattle Seahawks, and spending time with his kids, and he loved laughing and joking with everyone.
Maurice is survived by: Cris Polk, Julia Polk, Swan Polk, Sequia Polk, and three sons: Maurice Polk Jr. (Son), Marvin Polk (Son Son), Max Polk (Sonny) also, by his Cuthla Larena Sohappy, Grandpa Murphy, Uhla Shirley Polk, Uhla Linda Poitra (Warm Springs, OR), Uhla Evelyn Capocman (Taholah, WA), Uhla Geraldine Jim, Uhla Diretha Jim, Uhla Debra “Penny” Jim and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: Michael A. Polk, little brother Johnny Style Polk, Uhla Lucille Alberta Yallup, Dixon Polk Sr., Patrena Cowash, Leonard Polk Sr., Ernest Lillie, Twyla Pearl, and Larry Brown.
Maurice will be dressed at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, WA at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Then to Wapato Longhouse for viewing and overnight services. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 am he will be laid to rest at 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery, White Swan, WA.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Cottage in The Meadow for their loving support.
“Keep smiling and laughing your heart is beautiful. My luv to you all Family N Friends.”
Please follow Covid protocol. Please stay home if you are sick.
