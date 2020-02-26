Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Maudileen Crawley-Dunsing passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 at her home. Maudileen was born on January 10, 1942 in Prairie Grove, AR to Fred and Opal Crawley. The family moved to Washington and settled in Selah in 1947. Maudileen attended school and graduated in 1960 from Selah High School. In 1962, she married Les Cottle and had two daughters, Kimberly (Patrick) Gonzales and Debra (David) Whelchel.
Maudileen worked and retired at Tree Top/Ross Plant with 23 years. In 1993, she met and married Robert McCarter until his death in 1996. Maudileen returned to work in 1995 where she enjoyed 18 years of work before retiring from Sundown M Ranch. She then met and married Karl Dunsing in 2002 and enjoyed 8 years of marriage.
Maudileen is survived by her 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and husbands Les and Robert.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am.
