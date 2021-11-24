Valley Hills Funeral Home
Maude M Gilleland, 96, passed away peacefully November 22, 2021, at Riverview Manor. She was born August 11, 1925, in May, Oklahoma, the daughter of Nova Griffin and Mildred Strawn. She lived an incredibly full life, loaded with many ups and downs, but persevered through it all. She survived the Oklahoma dustbowl, married twice, had three children, held her only son in her arms as he died at under two years of age, and raised two girls on her own while working multiple jobs, all without a car or other social services that are available today. She saved her money, was able to retire from Bayley Manufacturing and Kwik-Lok at a reasonable age and live a comfortable life traveling in her motor home for 19 years, then eventually settled back down at home near her family whom she adored. Maude is survived by her brother Roy Griffin, two daughters, Roxene (Roxy) Lewis, and Renee and husband Robert Leth, two granddaughters, Lori and husband Ron Norman, and Michelle Barry and husband Lee Bendickson, grandson-in-law Abel French, two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Lyn Gilleland, one brother, two sisters, and granddaughter Lynn French. Visitation is at 10:00 am Monday November 29, 2021, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 pm at Tahoma Cemetery Yakima. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
The family of Maude would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Riverview Manor for their exceptional care and the staff of Memorial Hospice for their compassion and support during this difficult time. Thank you.
