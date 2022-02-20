Matthew Ryan Eakin (45) died suddenly at home in Seattle on Feb. 10, 2022, from heart failure.
Matt was born October 10, 1976, in Yakima, WA, to John and Susan Eakin. Two years later he was joined by his brother, Aaron.
Matt attended Ahtanum Grade School until 5th grade, when the family moved to Naches Heights and he transferred to the Highland School District. As a child, Matt loved the tennis program at the Yakima Tennis Club, skiing with his grandparents, playing youth soccer and baseball, and he was a huge Star Wars fan.
In high school, Matt played on the Highland tennis team, as well as football and basketball. He graduated in 1995, and went to the University of Washington, where he pledged Sigma Nu fraternity. Matt made life-long friends at the U, graduating in 1999 with a degree in political science. He then attended the University of Arizona law school, earning his law degree in 2002. He went to work for Cooley Godward law firm in California, but then decided to move back to the Seattle area he loved. He started working in the legal department of PATH, a non-profit world health organization, where he thrived, doing rewarding work he loved with people he cared about. It was a perfect fit.
At the time of his death, the entire family was preparing to head to Disney World together, a Christmas gift from Matt. He loved Disney, and was so excited to share this with the people he loved most.
Matt also loved his friends deeply, and would do anything for anyone. He was truly a generous and thoughtful man who left us way too soon.
Matthew is survived by his parents, John and Susan Eakin, Yakima, brother and sister-in-law Aaron and Lily Eakin, beloved nieces and nephew Ella, Abigail and Landen Eakin, all of Seattle, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A burial service in Yakima at West Hills Memorial Park will take place Saturday, February 26, at 1:00, followed by an open house at John and Susan Eakin’s home. All are welcome. There will be a celebration of life in Seattle on March 19 at 11:00 at Shoreline Universal Unitarian Church, 14724 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA.
