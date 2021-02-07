Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Loving husband, father and grandfather, Matthew Nickolas Feller passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 5, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.
Matthew was a veteran who served his country with pride. He enlisted in the Air Force while still in high school, later switching to the Army. It was during this time, while stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., that he met the love of his life, Sheila Seymour (Feller) while in Yakima on maneuvers. They were married a short time later, on January 31, 1964. He then switched his military service, enlisting in the Navy as a Seabee, and served two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Navy in 1975 with 24 years of military service in total. Following his retirement, he and his family moved to Yakima and he went to work for Picatti Brothers where he worked as an industrial electrician until his retirement in 1990.
Matthew and Sheila celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary shortly before his passing. Together, they raised two children, son Patrick Feller of Yakima and daughter Carmalita Feller of Moses Lake.
Matthew was devoted to his Catholic faith. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Parish and proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Additionally, he was a member of the VFW. Matthew loved old westerns, Corvettes and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services are being held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, Wash. The Viewing will be at the church from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with the Vigil at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with the burial immediately following the service at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Gifts in Matthew’s memory can be made in lieu of flowers to Holy Rosary Catholic Church and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In