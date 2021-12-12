March 28, 1973 - November 19, 2021
Matthew Mark Mayhak, 46, passed away at Yakima Memorial Hospital on November 19, 2021.
Matt is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sandra Mayhak, his son Trevor Mayhak and his mother, Saundra Mayhak. Matt also leaves behind his sister Dawnna Cox, her husband Andrew Cox Sr., and his niece Elizahbeth and nephew Andrew Jr. Matt is preceded in death by his sister Charron Mayhak, his father Ken Mayhak, his grandparents Marv and Ana May Mayhak, Kester and Sylvia Duran.
Matt graduated high school from D.D. Eisenhower and received his associate degree from YVC. While in college, Matt met his wife. It was clear to see that Matt and Sandra were destined to be together, and a more perfect match could not have been made. Matt had several jobs over the years, working at Shannon’s Hot Springs and Spa and the Party Palace while in high school. He also worked for Mayhak and Sons Machine Shop in college, but his last job was his best. Matt spent the last 20 years working at Inline Steel Fabricators, where he was the “go-to guy.” When questions came up, it was a safe bet Matt would know the answer.
Matt enjoyed cooking, woodworking, reading, and most recently, target and competition shooting.
There is no real way for us to know how far-reaching our lives are while we are here, but Matt knew so many people, and he considered each of them a friend. No matter what you needed day or night, Matt took the time to talk to you, listen to you, advise you, and laugh himself to tears with you when the occasion called for it. He had a great infectious laugh that drew people in to find out what was so funny. The ripple effect of Matt’s passing will be far-reaching and long-lasting for all of his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, with a date yet to be determined.
