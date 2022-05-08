Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Matthew was born in Yakima, WA on October 10, 1982, to Kevin Allgaier and Kathy Allgaier Carrell. He loved riding his bike and being outdoors. He was an avid music lover, and his music could always be heard anytime he was near. He spent many years in Visalia, CA before moving back to Yakima to be closer to family. Matthew lived life on his own terms, living his rockstar way of life to the end. Matthew was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Rose Marie Allgaier, grandfather Dave Bruley, and stepfather John Carrell. He is survived by his sons, Kaleab Morrow and Matthew Allgaier Jr, grandmother Pat Bruley, parents Kevin (Valerie) Allgaier and Kathy Carrell, siblings Chris (Lyndsay) Evans, Ryan (Jessica) Evans, Jessica Allgaier, Steven (Nitasha) Allgaier, Jacki (Zack) Smith, Stormy Allgaier, and Jodi Carrell, life partner Danielle Wilson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) 1:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
