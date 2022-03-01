Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Matt Mitzel, 39, passed away on February 23, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved most in life, after a valiant battle against brain cancer. He was born in October of 1982, in Yakima, to Scott Mitzel and Becky Tanasse-Pascua and attended East Valley and Davis High Schools, graduating in 2000. His childhood passions were baseball and animals, and he had a natural talent for both, carrying the passion for animals, into his adult life.
After graduating from high school in 2000, Matt worked odd jobs around the Yakima area until he discovered his love of cooking. He was a gifted self-taught chef who found his talent for kitchen management in 2006, when he partnered up with his mother, to help open and run Bert’s Pub at Glenwood Square in Yakima, for hop rancher, Aaron Gamache. He left there in 2012, when he and his mother were invited to start an incredible venture with TRC Entertainment in Yakima, by creating the menu and running the dining experience for the Orion Cinema and Mickey’s Pub, where he proudly remained, as Executive Chef, until his failing health forced him to hang up his apron in May of 2021.
Matt married his elementary school sweetheart, Denise Fuqua-Mitzel, in September of 2011 after they rediscovered each other four years earlier, on social media and fell in love. He adored being a husband and dad, raising his daughter Madalyne Branch and sons Channing Mitzel and Meritt Mitzel, with absolute pride and devotion. His children were his world. Together, he and Denise built a small, productive hobby farm, where Matt relished time with his family, raising chickens, quail, ducks, rabbits, and goats as well as growing a variety of garden vegetables, for the dinner table.
Known to be a stubborn man with strong opinions, Matt was passionately anti-government and loved a good political debate, which he was willing to have anytime, anywhere and with anyone. He was also an ardent practitioner of NAP (Non-Aggression Parenting) as well as a strong believer in home schooling, and loved to share these beliefs vigorously, with friends and family and on occasion, complete strangers.
Matt is survived by his wife Denise (Fuqua) Mitzel, daughter Madalyne Branch, sons Channing Mitzel and Meritt Mitzel, all of Yakima, WA, his father, Scott Mitzel of Molalla OR, his mother, Becky (Tanasse) Pascua, of Yakima WA and grandmothers, Delores Mitzel and Dorre Tanasse, also from Yakima along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the Heights Church, in Yakima (Terrace Heights). The reception was held in January, with Matt in attendance, so that he might enjoy one last big party with friends and family, before having to leave this earth. Matt was the only income in his household so in lieu of flowers, donations will gratefully be accepted to help support his family as they get back on their feet. They will be accepted at the service, or you can go to this web address: https://gofund.me/e6a8a547. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in