Mason Lawrence Euteneier was tragically taken from us on August 31, 2021. Heaven has gained a new angel. We have lost a father, son, brother and friend to many. Mason was born in Yakima, Washington to Markus Eugene Euteneier and Shawnalee Asbury (Lovelass) on July 22, 1998. Mason attended West Valley High School and was involved with the ROTC program, on Color Guard and was Color Guard Commander his senior year.
Growing up Mason played basketball, football and rugby. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed with family and friends, fishing, hunting, archery shoots, drag racing and anything else that involved the outdoors.
After high school, Mason worked in food service, and with his uncle at Tim Loveless Construction, at Noel Corporation and found his passion with Dukes Equipment fighting wildland fires the last four months and had found his work family, enjoying the instant comradery with his fellow coworkers.
He was raised in the Pentecostal Christian faith through CLC. Mason really found support at Stone Church with pastor Matt. His faith and relationship with God, carried him throughout his life. Mason’s life changed forever on August 23, 2019 when his “Princess Rose” Scarlette Rose Euteneier was born to him and Whitneigh Torres of Yakima. Scarlette was the blessing Mason needed to turn his life around for the better.
Mason had a very loyal friend group that always stayed the same. He loved hanging out with his friends and the spontaneous adventures they had in the mountains. He loved animals, especially bringing home stray dogs. He was up for any adventure and had no fear. Mason also enjoyed spending time with his family and his daughter.
He is survived by his significant other Whitneigh Torres and his daughter Scarlette Rose Euteneier, his parents Markus and Amber Euteneier, Rob and Shawnalee Asbury, his siblings Makayla Euteneier-Asbury, Kurtis and Dawnie Asbury, grandparents Vern and Nona Lovelass, Renee Euteneier, Cliff Ferguson, Don and Nancy Asbury, Dave and Ann Robbins, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mason is preceded in death by his brother Ezra Eugene Euteneier, his uncle Derek Karel, his grandparents Leonard Euteneier, Peggy Ferguson, Peggy Asbury, and his great-grandparents John and Frieda Randolph.
A Funeral Service will be held at Stone Church in Yakima on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation, Yakima Celebrate Recovery, and wildlife conservation, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
