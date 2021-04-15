Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marylou Glessner, 87, of Moxee, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1933 in Everett, WA to Marion and Edyce Metz. Her and her husband, Jack, met in high school where they were the Homecoming King and Queen. After high school, Jack entered the Air Force and they moved wherever the military sent them and settling in the Yakima area in 1965.
Marylou, “Momma Glessner”, was very much into arts and crafts, especially oil painting. She even volunteered to help with the Art classes at East Valley High School. She also enjoyed playing several instruments and singing in church choirs.
She had a very good sense of humor, maybe a bit feisty, but still a great sense of humor. One of her favorite sayings was “Not my problem”.
Marylou is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack Glessner, sons: Jon Glessner, Jeff Glessner and Gordy Glessner; daughters: Julie (Glessner) Brashear, Gail (Glessner) Deeds and Ruby (Glessner) Smith; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons, George and Jay and a granddaughter, Payton.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 16 at 1:30pm at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee, Washington. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In