Marylin R Butler went home to be with Jesus on April 2, 2021. She was born March 1, 1949 in Yakima, Washington to Willard and Faye Roberts. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Willard and Faye Roberts, her brothers: Willard Roberts Jr., John Roberts, Paul Roberts and David Roberts, sisters: Carolyn Roberts- Halfsos, and Mary Roberts Zumwalt, husband James Gary Butler and daughter Kimberly Butler-Hernandez, and grandson Nicholas Butler-Jimenez.
She is survived by her aunt Lois Coate of Yakima, Washington, daughters: Sandra Butler Muller of Ronald, Washington (Deborah Butler-Dedmon, Michael Dedmon of Yakima, WA) (Genie Butler-Clevenger, Larry Clevenger of Yakima), her son, Gary Butler of Yakima, and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn had 21 grandkids and 26 great-grandkids.
Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker. She taught us to love others, and to love God. She had a huge heart. She loved to laugh therefore bringing so much joy to those around her. She loved to watch the hummingbirds, listen to the Gaithers, and watching Christmas movies (for the last year over and over).
She was a huge Days of our Lives fan. Every night when we would sit down and watch it, after the introduction would say, “This is McDonald Carey and these are the days of our lives, thank you.” If you were at the table, you said you’re welcome.
It was my honor and privilege to help my sister Genie Clevenger take care of Mom for many years. We were her hands, we were her feet, we were her nurses, we were her friends. She will be greatly missed as she was a huge part of our everyday life.
She is with Jesus now and will be forever relieved of the pain and anxiety of this life, and for that we are thankful.
We would also like to thank Laura Linker and Barbra Zumwalt for all the help you gave.
We would like to personally thank Dr. Gabriel Lascar from Cornerstone Medical Center, his care was outstanding.
This is not goodbye, as we will see you again someday.
Until then rest in peace dear Mother and best friend.
