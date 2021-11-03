Valley Hills Funeral Home
Maryke Top, aged 90, died peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday morning, October 29, 2021 in Sunnyside, Washington. Maryke is survived by her husband, Dick, their three children, Linda (John) of Vernon, British Columbia, Don (Lori) of Wilsonville, Oregon, and John (Wendy) of Pasco, Washington, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Maryke was born in the Netherlands in 1931. She had an older brother and five younger sisters. Tragically, her mother died when she was nine; at twelve Maryke became the housekeeper and homemaker for the family. She remained in that role until she and Dick married in May 1954. By July they boarded ship, with many other Dutch immigrants, to start a new chapter of life in Surrey, British Columbia. Maryke continued to be an excellent homemaker and an especially accomplished seamstress. She was a wonderful mother to her three children and an active member of her church community. In 1976 the family made another move: not across the ocean but across the border to Everson, Washington where Maryke supported Dick in various farm related activities. Finally, in 1995 the couple relocated across the state to Sunnyside. Maryke will be remembered as an outgoing and happy person, a welcoming host, and a devoted Christian who loved to sing and hum hymns. If the housekeeping role hadn’t become her early responsibility Maryke said she would have chosen to be a nurse; her helpful and serving nature would have matched that profession well. Maryke regularly advocated “give a little, take a little, give a little more” and she practiced what she preached. She was well loved and will be missed. You are welcome to join the family for visitation at 10:30, Saturday, November 13, at the Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S. 16th Street, Sunnyside, and the memorial service at 1:30 (on Saturday as well) at the United Reformed Church, 1750 Sheller Road, Sunnyside. You are invited to celebrate Maryke’s life with refreshments back at the church after the burial at the Lower Valley Cemetery.
