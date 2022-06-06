Marybell Louise Benoit entered into eternal life on May 21, 2022. She was born, with her identical twin sister, Marylynn, on June 15, 1932 in Yakima, Washington. Her parents were Edward Joseph Ditter and Mary Matilda Bell. She grew up in Yakima, attending Saint Paul grade school and Saint Joseph Academy High School, where she was Valedictorian of her 1950 class. Her sister Marylyn was Salutatorian. Following high school, she attended Seattle University.
On September 22, 1951 she married Frederick Louis Benoit. The ceremony was at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Yakima. Following the honeymoon, the couple settled in Seattle while Frederick finished pre-med studies and medical school. After graduation they went to Oakland, California with the Navy where Frederick finished his medical training. They were then sent to Ford Island in Hawaii followed by tours in California and Bethesda Maryland. During this period, they had six children.
Leaving the Navy in 1966 they moved to Iowa where she was kept busy caring for her growing family. In 1968 they settled in Eugene, Oregon and she was involved with Assistance League where she helped serve the unique needs of the community. She was very active in Saint Paul’s Parish and the new Marist High School. During this time, she attended Lane Community College where her passion for learning continued in the arts, history, and journalism.
In 1979 the family relocated near Carlton, Oregon to start a vineyard and winery called “Chateau Benoit.” Marybell managed the winery tasting room and welcomed as many as 30,000 visitors per year, where she told them about the winemaking process. Being in the winemaking business necessitated many trips to the winemaking areas of France and Italy which she greatly enjoyed.
In 1999 the family sold the winery and retired to Vancouver, Washington where they had the unique opportunity to participate in the founding of Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish. Mary loved to be involved in parish life. She was greatly known for her gourmet cooking and enjoyed hosting friends and relatives. She loved to travel every chance she could get and spent much time gardening as well as time spent with her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Marybell was preceded in death by two of her children, Mark Benoit and Elizabeth Serafino. She is survived by her husband Fred, her twin sister Marylynn Cyr of Yakima, and daughters Susan Benoit and Michele Jensen, and sons Frederick Michael Benoit and Paul Benoit.
Married for over seventy years and after a full and active life, she succumbed to ovarian cancer in her ninetieth year. Her sweet and welcoming smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Mass will be at Holy Redeemer Church on Tuesday, May 31st at 11:00 a.m. with recitation of the rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens of Vancouver. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA.
