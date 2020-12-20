Valley Hills Funeral Home
Mary Solis, 83, of Wapato, WA was called home December 17, 2020. Mary was born December 23, 1936, in Harding, Montana to Guadalupe and Modesto Miramontez.
Mary married Cruz T. Solis and they had 6 children. Mary worked and retired from Yakima Valley School Dist. in Selah, WA. After 35 years, she went on to work for the Wapato School Dist. with special needs children. She loved working with people who needed her. Mary enjoyed her time traveling to the coast to visit family and loved to visit the different casinos and bingo halls. She enjoyed having craft time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her dog Tinker Bell brought her so much happiness and joy. Tinker would travel with her near and far. Mary will forever live in our hearts and will be missed dearly, for those that knew Mary, knew she was feisty, strong, and had no fear, and such a loving person we all strive to be like.
Mary is survived by her children Cruz Jr. (Connie) Solis, Diane (Efren) Diaz, Richard Solis, Caroline (Celso) Solis, Carlos (Maria) Solis, Valdean (Rita) Solis; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; her siblings: Pete Miramontez, Sally Farrar, Ruth Best, and Sarah Lopez; and many nieces and nephews, who will all miss her tremendously. Mary is preceded by death by her mother Guadalupe Miramontez, father Modesto Miramontez, and siblings: Fred, Jesse, Joe, Margaret Ramirez. John, Robert, Alvin, Martin, and Leonard Miramontez.
Viewing will be Tuesday, December 22, 4-7 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial services will begin Wednesday at 12:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home and then proceed to Wapato Cemetery. Please remember masks are required.
