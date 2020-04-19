Rainier Memorial Center
Mary Siscoe died on 4-14-2020 at the age of 76 from complications of advanced progressive M.S. She was diagnosed with the disease 20 years ago. Mary put up a valiant fight, but it finally got her.
Mary had many interesting jobs, but her most favorite job was her airline job. She worked at a worldwide airline that is no longer in existence. She made many lifelong friends at work and to this day remained in contact with them.
She had many hobbies in her younger days. Her favorite hobby was her horses and dogs. She loved them! She also loved to sew and made her husband Stan lots of sweaters, along with many things for herself.
She is survived by 2 sisters and a brother.
A very very special thanks to her doctors and caregivers. (And you know who you are!) Can’t say enough good things about you people, thank you!!!
There are no services planned.
Rainier Memorial Center is in charge of her arrangements.
