Mary N. Palmer, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Tuality Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was born July 30, 1928, in Medicine Valley, WA, to Roland and Georgia (Georgie) Scott. She was one of six children. She was a 1946 graduate of White Swan High School. She married the late James B. Palmer on April 16, 1949 in Yakima, Washington. They had two sons, James B. Palmer Jr. and the late Michael L. Palmer.
Mary worked as a teaching assistant and retired from White Swan High School and was loved by all “her kids.” She was always involved and very rarely missed any sporting events. She enjoyed hobbies such as crocheting and embroidery. Mary adored her family and loved spending every moment she could with them. She was always quick to laugh, tease and cheers with a red-beer (her favorite). She will be incredibly missed by all who loved her!
Mary is survived by her son, James B. Palmer Jr. and his wife Vicki Palmer, daughter-in-law Sandra L. Palmer; brother Richard Scott, five grandchildren: Trina Palmer, Heidi Carey, Christopher Palmer, Lacey Palmer, and Gregory Palmer and their spouses/significant others and twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends and others whose lives Mary touched are invited to West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Rd., Yakima, Washington, 98908 at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 for a grave-side service to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to either a Veteran’s organization or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
