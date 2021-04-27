Valley Hills Funeral Home
Mary N. Christensen was born November 3, 1928 in The Dalles, Oregon to George and Edith (Robison) Goss and passed away April 17, 2021 in Moses Lake, Washington.
She grew up in Maryhill, Washington attending grade school in Maryhill and graduating from Goldendale High School in 1946. She graduated from Washington State University in 1950 and completed her medical technology training at St. Luke’s hospital in Spokane, WA in 1951. It was at Washington State that she became sure that eternal life could be hers because the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was for her personally. Because of that she gladly accepted a place in God’s forever family.
After working as a medical technologist in Spokane, WA; The Dalles, OR; Seaside, OR; Emanuel Hospital in Portland; and taking one year out to attend the grad course at Multonmah Bible School, she came to work Wapato Medical Center in the fall of 1958. On November 5, 1960 she married Carl M. Christensen in Portland, Oregon and together they worked at Wapato Medical Center and helped with the American Missionary Fellowship Sunday school at Whitstran, helped at Bible Camp, visited in several nursing homes and attended Harrah Community Church when not involved at Whitstran.
Carl “Christ” went Home to be with his Lord on October 15, 1998 and though life was never the same or as much fun, God has been good in the years since then and both earthly family and the family of God have been a source of special blessing.
Mary is survived by her sister-in-law Leona Sharman, niece Deborah, and nephew Greg, along with their spouses, children and grandchildren, cousins and community that loved her.
Service will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA on May 1, 2021.
Viewing will start at 9:00 a.m. with services to follow at 10:00 a.m.
After the service there will be a light lunch following.
Mary will be laid to rest at Maryhill-Columbus Cemetery on May 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm.
