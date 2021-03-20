On March 17, 2021 Mary M. Nanez, 86, was called home to the Lord. Mary was born June 16, 1934 to the late Juanita R. and Cirilo Macias. Mary was known to many as “Nana” and held that title proudly. She was always cooking for everyone and made the best homemade flour tortillas. Mary always kept herself busy and loved to be outdoors in her flower garden or just enjoying the sunshine. She could make you laugh instantly and she never sugar-coated anything. Mary lived by her quote “I am who I am, I am what I am, and no one is going to change me.”
Mary is survived by her three sons and daughter: John Nanez, Jesse (Lisa) Nanez, James (Michelle) Nanez, and Stella Nanez; her grandchildren: Eric (Soledad), Christopher, Nicholas (Denise), Stefani (Jorge), DerRick (Nostha), AirEL Nanez, Johnny (Waptaysi) DeLaGarza, Elizabeth, Efrain (Julia), and Selina Moya; 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her four sisters and two brothers.
Viewing & rosary will be held March 21st at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA from 5-8 PM. Mass services will be held Monday, March 22nd at 1:00 PM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, WA with the burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In