Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Our Mom, Mary Lynn Hall, passed away on June 6, 2021 at the age of 87. What a life she lived!
Mom was born April 12, 1934 in Toppenish, the daughter of Millie and Tony Richards. Throughout her life, mom was a doer. She finished high school and college early, graduating from Washington State College (University) with a degree in fine arts. She married her life-long partner Wally, in 1954. Dad’s Air Force career as a B-47 pilot took them to various bases in Louisiana and Texas. It was there they started their family, sons Jeff, Joe and Jim, followed by daughters Jenny and Elisabeth (Buffy).
Mom and Dad eventually settled in Prosser in 1960, where they founded Hall Chevrolet. While Dad was building the car business, Mom not only oversaw our nurturing home, she contributed to the success of the dealership, writing and occasionally performing in advertisements with their springer spaniel Muggs.
Mom’s musical talent was profound, primarily because she so willingly shared it with others, in schools, at church, and on the stage. She played the lead in several musicals of the Yakima Valley Musical Theater Company: including My Fair Lady, Mame, Guys and Dolls and Brigadoon. For more than 50 years, she faithfully and beautifully led the choir at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition, she sang at numerous weddings and funerals.
When Prosser’s elementary school music program was cut, Mom stepped in to voluntarily lead it. She also shared her passion for helping with other Prosser activities such as Jubilee Ministries, the Prosser Junior Miss Pageant, Birthright, and religious education programs at Sacred Heart Church.
Mom was one of a kind; loving, smart, talented, curious, and tough. She waged a winning fight against ovarian cancer for 8 years showing grace, strength, tenacity and humor. It was that experience that has left an indelible mark on all of us, with so much selfless courage and inspiration.
Our hearts ache, but our hearts are also full. Thank you to all of our friends and family for their kindness and compassion. We are especially grateful to Mom’s caregivers, including Visiting Angels, Heart Links Hospice, Kadlec Clinic Hematology and Oncology, and Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Glen. She is survived by Wally, her husband of 67 years; sons Jeff (Leontine), Joe (Kelly), Jim (Stacy), Jenny (Peter), and Elisabeth (Rick), 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, June 18, 11 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made in Mom’s name to Jubilee Ministries, P.O. Box 66, Prosser, WA, 99350; or a charity of your choice. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In