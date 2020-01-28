Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 Mary Lyn Fry, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 86.
Mary was born on December 15th, 1933 in Lead Hill, Arkansas to Roy and Dollie Austin. She received her high school diploma from Lead Hill High School in Arkansas. She came to Washington in 1951 where she met Dick Fry on Christmas day. On April 30th, 1952 she married Dick Fry. They raised two sons, Rick and Bob, and two daughters, Linda and Jane.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Dick Fry, son Bob Fry, brother Holly Austin, father Roy Austin, mother Dollie Austin, brother John Roy Austin and sister Jennie McGehee.
She is survived by her sisters Ella Marie Burleson and Lavon Henley, brother Donald Austin, her son Rick Fry, daughter Linda Palmer (Elwin) and Jane Chism (Randy). She had seven grandchildren, Michael, Josh, Nick, Rachel (Izzac), Seth (Jennifer), Sarah, and Delaney. She also has three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Gracie, and Sophia.
Mary was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed going to sporting events to watch her children and grandchildren play, bowling on Thursday nights (Thursday night Swingers), bingo, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was involved in the Highland PTA for many years. She would always make you feel like you were at home. She was so kind and always made people smile and laugh. She will be deeply missed by all.
The family would like to thank the Living Care family and Memorial Hospice staff for their loving care for Mary.
A graveside service will be held on January 31st, 2020 at 11:00 AM at West Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of life will follow. Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
