Mary Louise Whitworth passed away December 12, 2021 peaceful at home at the age of 85. Mary was born February 20, 1936 in Lewisville, Illinois, where she was raised with her many other siblings. In 1955 Mary met and married the love of her life William Whitworth whom she follows in death.
She is survived by her three sons, Roger, Kenneth, and Danny (Karen), three granddaughters, Kendra, Danielle, and Miranda, and two great-grandsons, Marshall, and Elijah. In life Mary was a homemaker, and secretary for the family business. Her sons fondly shared memories of Mary getting them ready and taking them to little league games that she and Bill sponsored. They also remembered how much Mary loved returning to Illinois to see family. Supporting family was the most important thing to Mary even when the boys terrified her driving race cars at the Yakima Speedway. Mary will be missed greatly by her family and friends but never forgotten!
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Wenas Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
