Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Mary Louise (Oaks) Adam, 63 of Moxee passed away May 3, 2020 from complications of a chronic illness. She was born November 26, 1956 in The Dalles, Oregon to Melvin and Mary (Wilhelm) Oaks. In 1962 the family moved for a brief time to Seattle and then settled in Yakima in 1965.
Growing up Mary was the oldest of 8 children, she took this job very seriously, she loved to boss her younger siblings around! Mary attended and graduated from St. Paul’s Catholic School and Davis High School. Mary was very academically smart and furthered her education by taking mechanic classes, attending Beauty School and attending YVCC where she was working on her degree in business.
Mary was definitely one who was not afraid to speak her mind or stand up for those in need. Mary was someone who could talk to anyone of any age or background, she had a great sense of humor, and was compassionate, outgoing and enthusiastic about life. She was very artistic and creative, she could take someone else’s junk and turn it into something beautiful! She had a God given talent for quilting and sewing and loved to share her creations with family and friends.
She is survived by her father Melvin Oaks, of Moxee, her children LaLeta (Oaks) Jones, of Tacoma, Derek Briggs, of Tacoma, 4 grandchildren, Danika (Eddie) Vasquez, of Yakima, Athaliah Mitchell, of Yakima, Brian Shaw Jr., of Mississippi and Makayla Briggs of Nevada, 2 great-grandchildren, Aubrey Vasquez, and Bailey Shaw, and her 2 beloved fur babies Courage and Jake. She is also survived by her siblings Michael (Tracey) Oaks, of Utah, Steven Oaks Sr., of Yakima, John (Alana) Oaks, of Selah, Mark (Tina) Oaks, of Toppenish, Daniel (Joy) Oaks, of Yakima, James (Tami) Oaks, of Idaho, Jennifer (Bryan) Ford, of Moxee, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Mary T. Oaks, daughter El Lena Louise Adam and nephew Joshua James Oaks.
Per the family’s request, there will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In