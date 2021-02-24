Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Mary Louise Murphey, known to most people as “Mickey,” passed away at the age of 91, at the home of her son, with family at her side. She was born in Yakima, Washington on August 17, 1929, where she lived. Mickey’s family briefly moved to Moxee and later they moved to Green Valley area of Sunnyside, where they lived on a small working farm.
Mickey worked as a secretary at Sunnyside School District, after graduating in 1947.
Mickey recalled how she first met her husband to be, Bill Murphey, at a dance – a dance she almost didn’t get to attend. Her brother, though unwillingly, took her along with his girlfriend to a dance at Walnut Grove Dance Hall in Prosser. Once there, it turns out she met, danced with and about one and a half years later married Bill. The couple married April 2, 1950, and made their home in Prosser, Washington. Mickey then worked at Benton REA in Prosser until she left the job to start her family of three sons, William (Bill), David, and Rick. After they started school she started working part-time as a bookkeeper at ACM feed store with her husband and two of his brothers sharing in the success of the family business.
Mickey was known for her infectious smile and she lit up a room when she entered. Kind, classy, humble and full of integrity, she was a beautiful example to her family and friends. Many hours were spent playing with her grandchildren which she loved dearly. Juice and cookies were a staple for little fingers. She played Scrabble and Yahtzee whenever the opportunity would arise. She made Barbie doll clothing with her granddaughters and enjoyed playing badminton. Every day she would finish a crossword puzzle. She also enjoyed playing and hosting pinochle parties with her friends and family.
Mickey symbolized her dedication to Jehovah God by baptism on January 10, 1955, and was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Prosser, Washington. Mickey lived her life following the principles she taught others from the Bible. It could be said that she was “in constant attendance” at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses as well as in the ministry while her health permitted. (Acts 2:46)
Among her many talents were piano playing, oil painting, and pencil sketches.
She is survived by her sister Elsie and her husband Walt Bell of Tacoma, WA; her three sons, William (Bill) Murphey and wife, Donna, David Murphey and wife, Kecia, and Rick Murphey and wife, Jane, all of Prosser, Washington; her grandchildren: Jason & Wendy Murphey, Rachele Murphey, Tyler Murphey & Tori Murphey, Jami & Keith Martin, Ryan & Brandi Murphey, Andrew & Annie Murphey, Elise Murphey, Justin & Carrie Murphey, Kylie & Jennifer Murphey, Chelane Medley & Kendall Murphey along with 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law Victor Murphey of Prosser, Washington, Rita Murphey Smith, sister-in-law, of Logan, Utah, MaryLou Schut Ribail, sister-in-law, of Grandview, Washington and Phyllis Schut, sister-in-law, of Kennewick, Washington.
She was preceded in death by parents, James & Marie Schut; her three brothers, Jim, Edward and Jerry Schut; and sister Beverly Burhman.
Also left to remember Mickey is her spiritual family, awaiting her resurrection as promised in John 5:28, 29. God’s promise of an earthly paradise being restored is just around the corner!
Memorial services will be held via Zoom on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. For any who wish to attend: Meeting ID 878-9180-5225; Passcode: MM2021.
Thanks to all the friends and spiritual companions who have been supportive and giving through all the years.
