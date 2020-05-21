Nicoles Funeral Home
Mary Louise “MaryLou” Gonseth, 92, went to heaven on May 11, 2020 at home. She was born March 13, 1928 to Frank and Lucy (Reinbold) Boleneus in Spokane, WA and grew up on the family wheat farm north of Davenport, WA. MaryLou was proud that the farm remained in the family and that her sister Marjorie is still farming it today.
MaryLou graduated from Davenport High School in 1946, she went on to college earning her B.S. in Home Economics from Washington State College in 1951. MaryLou taught Home Economics in the Ephrata School District between 1951 and 1983 with breaks for child raising. She retired with over 25 years of service.
In 1955 MaryLou married John E Gonseth, they lived together in Ephrata until his death in 2014. In her later years, MaryLou moved to Yakima, WA to be near family. She lived at Rexford Manor and Fieldstone OrchardWest. The family would like to thank staff and friends at both for their love and care for Mom.
MaryLou was a member of Ephrata AAUW, Literature Group, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Columbia Basin Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, reading, and traveling in the west.
MaryLou was preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by her sister Marjorie, Davenport, WA; son Frank Gonseth, Ridgecrest, CA; son Paul (Holly) Gonseth, Selah, WA; grandson Patrick, Selah, WA; and granddaughter Emily (Justin) Thornley, Las Vegas, NV.
The family would like to thank Yakima Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice for their loving care for MaryLou.
There will be a family graveside service on May 29 at 1:00 pm at the Ephrata City Cemetery. Donations in MaryLou’s name may be made to Yakima Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice.
