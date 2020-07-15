Yates Funeral Home
Mary Louise Howell Damiano, 87, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, died on July 7, 2020. Mary was born on December 27, 1932 in Yakima, Washington to Thomas W. and Margaret Koempel Howell. Mary graduated from Davis High School in 1951 and attended Washington State College where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Mary met her husband, Gary Damiano, at WSC and they were married on February 12, 1955 in Yakima. They settled in Kellogg, Idaho and were blessed with three daughters, Debbie, Susan and Michele.
Throughout her life, Mary’s gift of hospitality and entertaining was evident and she often hosted parties and gatherings for friends and family that were the talk of the town. Mary assisted Gary in his pharmacy and gift stores using her creativity as a giftware buyer, designer and food shoppe manager. Later, Mary used her eye for fashion, hair and makeup to teach teen modeling and personal development classes and to encourage young women to grow in self-confidence, grace and style. She was an empathetic listener to those in crisis and was often the person family and friends approached for advice and direction. She had an uncanny ability to understand others’ gifts and talents and helped encourage them to pursue activities based on their natural skills and abilities. She was a generous person and gave of her time and resources to help others.
As Mrs. Idaho 1968, Mary excelled in her duties of personal appearances and was proud to represent her state in the Mrs. America Pageant. She was adept at sharing the wonderful attributes and unique industries of the Silver Valley and the great state of Idaho.
Mary was a long standing member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Kellogg and subsequently, St. Pius X in Coeur d’Alene where she served in various capacities including Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, coordinating deanery events, planning priest dinners and teaching CCD, to name a few.
The gift and spirit of hospitality ran through everything our mom did. She had a gracious, elegant style and a flair for hosting. She was a dedicated mother who supported each and every school, dance, music or sporting event that we pursued and spent countless hours making dance costumes, cheering from the bleachers, caring for our many pets, getting to know our friends and finding great joy in it all. Mom cherished being a grandmother and loved her grandchildren deeply. She celebrated our children and encouraged them in their pursuits. Mom shared her faith in God with us and made our home a beautiful sanctuary that allowed us to grow in faith and love and to learn family traditions that we carry on today.
Mary is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Mike Parelius, Susan and Ron Warnecke, Michele and David Roberts; her grandchildren, MaryAnn Warnecke, Patrick Parelius, Joe Warnecke and Gabriela Roberts; her brother and sister-in-law, John and JoAnn Howell; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Damiano; her parents, Thomas W. and Margaret A. Howell; her stepmother, Margaret S. Howell; her stepsister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Larry Morgan.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who blessed Mary through their care of her.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Pius X with Fr. Timothy Ritchey officiating. Burial will be in Yakima, Washington and a graveside service held at a later date.
Donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch (Coeur d’Alene location) or to Holy Family Catholic School.
